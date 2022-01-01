Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Winter Melon Cheesecake$13.00
Whipped Handmade Cheesecake, Digestive Cracker Crust, Winter Melon Jam, Macerated Winter Melon
Heirloom Cheesecake$13.00
Whipped Handmade Cheesecake, Digestive Cracker Crust, Roasted Heirloom Tomato Jam, Macerated Tomatoes
More about Yunnan By Potomac
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baileys Cheesecake$7.00
chocolate ganache, whipped cream. Vegetarian
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.95
More about The Warehouse
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Caramel Crunch Cheesecake$8.00
More about T.J. Stone's
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$8.00
Lemon Curd Cheesecake, Vanilla Wafer Crust, Huckleberry Sauce
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

