Chicken parmesan in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza
|$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
|Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
|$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
|Margherita Personal Size Pizza
|$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian