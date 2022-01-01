Chicken salad in
Old Town Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Old Town Alexandria
/
Chicken Salad
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken salad
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
Avg 4.1
(1843 reviews)
Chicken B.L.T. Salad
$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar and red onion with a side of tomato vinaigrette
More about T.J. Stone's
Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria
Crab Cakes
Fish And Chips
Caesar Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Mac And Cheese
Lasagna
Tacos
Margherita Pizza
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston