Chicken sandwiches in Old Town Alexandria

Go
Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickles, Spicy Aioli
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickles, mayo, potato kaiser
More about Chadwicks
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
More about The Majestic

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria

Chicken Parmesan

Lobsters

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Cake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Shepherds Pies

Fish And Chips

Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston