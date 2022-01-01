Chicken tenders in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

Hot Chicken Tenders$11.00
Honey Pickle Aioli, Pickle Slices
Allergens: Gluten, Egg
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
Murphy Burger$11.50
Fresh Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle, melted provolone cheese, served with cottage fries
Jameson Steak$22.00
Charbroiled, 12 oz. New York Strip seasoned with spices and Jameson’s Irish Whiskey served with baked potato and fresh vegetables (Gluten Free)
Irish Stew$9.25
A generous bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
