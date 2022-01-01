Chicken wraps in Old Town Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken BLT Wrap$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Baby Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Grana Padano Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Buffalo style crispy chicken wrapped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and bleu cheese dressing. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.
More about Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

