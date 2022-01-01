Chicken wraps in Old Town Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Baby Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Grana Padano Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli. Wrapped in a flour tortilla
Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Buffalo style crispy chicken wrapped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and bleu cheese dressing. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.