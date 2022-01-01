Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Old Town Alexandria

Item pic

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Chili Oil$1.00
House-Fried Chili Oil
Chili Garlic Bok Choy$8.00
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy, Garlic, Dried Chili, Fermented Chili
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Chili$10.00
Slow Cooked Beef, 7 Chilis, Crema, Cheese, Onions and Jalapenos
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Dogs$12.00
Cheese, Mustard, Onions
Chili$9.00
Cheddar, Sour Cream, Scallions, Garlic Toast
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Chili$8.00
Angus ground beef simmered with tomatoes, black beans, bell peppers, onion and spices, topped with cheddar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Chili Tater$5.29
Texas Chili Spice Box$5.99
Kids Chili Mac$4.99
Served with a side of fries, applesauce, mixed fruit cut, tater tots or broccoli.
