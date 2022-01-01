Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant - Chocolate$3.79
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate.
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about ESP Tea & Coffee

