Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Old Town Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Old Town Alexandria
/
Chocolate Croissants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
Avg 4.2
(50 reviews)
Croissant - Chocolate
$3.79
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate.
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria
Wonton Soup
Steak Fajitas
Cheesecake
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Shrimp Rolls
Burritos
Grilled Chicken
Chocolate Cake
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston