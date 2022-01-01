Chopped salad in Old Town Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vola's Chopped Salad$14.00
iceberg, romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, honey mustard & ranch, garlic croutons
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch
More about Urbano 116
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.00
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$15.00
iceberg, spiced buttermilk dressing, tomatoes, bacon lardons, shaved red onions, cucumbers, avocado, rustic croutons
More about Ada's on the River

