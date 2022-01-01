Chopped salad in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve chopped salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Vola's Chopped Salad
|$14.00
iceberg, romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, cheddar, honey mustard & ranch, garlic croutons
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00