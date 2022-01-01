Cobb salad in Old Town Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, bleu cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, italian vinaigrette.
More about St. Elmos
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER COBB SALAD$29.95
More about The Warehouse
Item pic

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Cobb Salad$19.00
cajun shrimp*, heirloom tomato, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, romaine, red wine vinaigrette
More about Cafe 44
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Avocado, Egg, Cherry Tomato, Pork Belly, Corn, Goat Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio

