Curry in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve curry

Green Curry image

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry
Traditional style green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoot, eggplant, and basil leaves
Panang Curry
Popular Thai peanut curry with coconut milk, basil and kaffir-limes leaves
More about Thai Signature
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips N' Curry$8.50
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
The Peoples Drug image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Peoples Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veg Curry Meatballs$14.00
Impossible meatballs, coconut curry, fresno peppers, sauteed bell peppers, steamed rice.
More about The Peoples Drug
Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry) image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)$17.00
flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

