Curry in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve curry
Thai Signature
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Green Curry
Traditional style green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoot, eggplant, and basil leaves
|Panang Curry
Popular Thai peanut curry with coconut milk, basil and kaffir-limes leaves
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
112 King St, Alexandria
|Chips N' Curry
|$8.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Peoples Drug
103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria
|Veg Curry Meatballs
|$14.00
Impossible meatballs, coconut curry, fresno peppers, sauteed bell peppers, steamed rice.