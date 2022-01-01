Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Old Town Alexandria

Go
Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve custard

Thai Signature image

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Custard$7.00
More about Thai Signature
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Custard$7.95
More about The Warehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Risotto

Tarts

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pork Dumplings

Fried Rice

Wontons

Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston