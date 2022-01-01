Edamame in Old Town Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve edamame
Thai Signature
722 King Street, Alexandria
Avg 4.7
(463 reviews)
Edamame
$6.00
Steamed edamame sprinkled with sea salt
More about Thai Signature
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
Avg 4
(40 reviews)
Edamame Cucumber Salad w/ Spiced Cashews
$5.00
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
