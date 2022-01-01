Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.00
Steamed edamame sprinkled with sea salt
More about Thai Signature
Item pic

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame Cucumber Salad w/ Spiced Cashews$5.00
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom

