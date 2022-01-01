Fajitas in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve fajitas
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Fajita Fiesta for 4
|$79.00
Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
|Fajita Carnitas
|$22.00
|Fajita Steak
|$24.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
|$20.00
Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Roasted Salsa
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$22.00
Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Roasted Salsa
|Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.00
Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Roasted Salsa