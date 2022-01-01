Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve fajitas

Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Fiesta for 4$79.00
Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.
Fajita Carnitas$22.00
Fajita Steak$24.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
More about Urbano 116
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$20.00
Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Roasted Salsa
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$22.00
Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Roasted Salsa
Veggie Fajita Quesadilla$14.00
Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Roasted Salsa
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

