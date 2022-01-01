Filet mignon in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about The Warehouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Filet Mignon
|$43.95
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Bo Luc Lac (Sauteed Filet Mignon)
|$26.00
Angus steak tenderloin cubes, white onion, potato, watercress salad, and garlic rice
More about Ada's on the River
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|8oz, 30-Day Aged, Filet Mignon
|$49.00
Served a la carte with maître d' butter. Gluten free