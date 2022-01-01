Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve filet mignon

The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$43.95
More about The Warehouse
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bo Luc Lac (Sauteed Filet Mignon)$26.00
Angus steak tenderloin cubes, white onion, potato, watercress salad, and garlic rice
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8oz, 30-Day Aged, Filet Mignon$49.00
Served a la carte with maître d' butter. Gluten free
More about Ada's on the River
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon - 8 oz$60.00
8 oz. Center Cut Filet Tenderloin, Beer Battered Fries, Grilled Asparagus, Blue Cheese Compound Butter
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

