Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Old Town Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Old Town Alexandria
/
French Fries
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
Avg 4.5
(5177 reviews)
Reg. French Fries
$3.95
More about The Warehouse
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
Avg 4.1
(576 reviews)
Side French Fries
$5.00
More about Urbano 116
Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria
Pecan Pies
Papaya Salad
Sticky Rice
Lasagna
Custard
Mango Sticky Rice
Chicken Tenders
Shrimp Salad
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(661 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1688 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston