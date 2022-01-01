Fried rice in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.00
Shrimp and chicken fried rice with pineapple, cashew nut, tomatoes, onion, scallion, egg
|Signature Fried Rice
|$0.00
Your choice of meat stir-fry with egg, tomato, onion, scallion
|Signature Fried Rice
|$0.00
Your choice of meat stir-fry with egg, tomato, onion, scallion