Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Old Town Alexandria

Go
Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich - Four Cheeese Grilled Cheese$8.99
Swiss, cheddar, sharp provolone, and gruyere on multigrain bread.
Sandwich - Classic Grilled Cheese$5.99
Vermont aged cheddar cheese grilled on our french white bread.
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
More about Vola's Dockside Grill
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Brioche Bread, Cheddar or Swiss, Veggie or Fries
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria

Curry Chicken

Shrimp Salad

Nachos

Chicken Soup

Hot Chocolate

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Clam Chowder

Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston