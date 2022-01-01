Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Vola's Dockside Grill
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken$6.00
served with choice of Sunday Salad or Potato Wedges
More about Mia’s Italian Kitchen
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Grilled Chicken $$$6.00
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$10.00
More about Ada's on the River
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone’s

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
June Special Entree: Honey-Lime Grilled Chicken Skewers$18.00
Marinated and grilled, served over sweet corn risotto and dill cucumber & tomato salad
More about T.J. Stone’s
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken BLT$19.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun
Grilled Chicken Strips$8.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos$10.49
Three soft tacos with seasoned gilled chicken, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and Jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with or with out your choice of cheese. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad.
More about Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

