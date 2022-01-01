Grilled chicken in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Vola's Dockside Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
More about Mia’s Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia’s Italian Kitchen
100 King St, Alexandria
|Kid's Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
served with choice of Sunday Salad or Potato Wedges
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Side Grilled Chicken $$
|$6.00
More about Ada's on the River
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$10.00
More about T.J. Stone’s
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone’s
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
|June Special Entree: Honey-Lime Grilled Chicken Skewers
|$18.00
Marinated and grilled, served over sweet corn risotto and dill cucumber & tomato salad
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken BLT
|$19.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun
|Grilled Chicken Strips
|$8.00
More about Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos
|$10.49
Three soft tacos with seasoned gilled chicken, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and Jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh cut fries.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with or with out your choice of cheese. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad.