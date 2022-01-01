Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Old Town Alexandria

Go
Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Vola's Dockside Grill
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with or with out your choice of cheese. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

