Key lime pies in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve key lime pies

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hemmingway (Key Lime Pie)$5.99
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Audrey's Key Lime Pie$8.00
whipped cream, toasted coconut
More about Vola's Dockside Grill

