Lasagna in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve lasagna
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
100 King St, Alexandria
|Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.