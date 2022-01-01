Lasagna in Old Town Alexandria

Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4 image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
A la Lucia image

 

A la Lucia

315 Madison St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna with Meat Sauce$48.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
