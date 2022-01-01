Lobsters in Old Town Alexandria

Go
Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve lobsters

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$29.00
buttered new england style roll, lemon-tarragon mayo, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Pasta$37.00
Tender lobster meat, tossed w/ linguini pasta, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
More about The Wharf
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
campanelle, old bay mornay, white cheddar
More about Ada's on the River

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Curry

Lasagna

Pies

Green Beans

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston