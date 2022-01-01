Lobsters in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
buttered new england style roll, lemon-tarragon mayo, served with old bay fries
More about The Wharf
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Lobster Pasta
|$37.00
Tender lobster meat, tossed w/ linguini pasta, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan cheese