Mac and cheese in Old Town Alexandria

Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Alexandria
|Serious Mac & Cheese
|$19.50
shell pasta, fontina, gruyère, gouda, chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, parmesan breadcrumbs
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Baked Mac & Cheese - V
|$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Havarti, Smoked Gouda, Cheddar-Jack Cheeses, Cracker Crumbs
Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.99
Served with a side of fries, applesauce, mixed fruit cut, tater tots or broccoli.
|Mac and Cheese Wedges
|$9.99
Breaded and fried mac & cheese served with ranch dipping sauce.