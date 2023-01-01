Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Old Town Alexandria

Go
Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Serious Mac & Cheese$19.50
shell pasta, fontina, gruyère, gouda, chicken breast, mushrooms, bacon, parmesan breadcrumbs
More about Cafe 44
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone’s

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N Cheese$4.00
More about T.J. Stone’s
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Mac & Cheese - V$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Havarti, Smoked Gouda, Cheddar-Jack Cheeses, Cracker Crumbs
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.99
Served with a side of fries, applesauce, mixed fruit cut, tater tots or broccoli.
Mac and Cheese Wedges$9.99
Breaded and fried mac & cheese served with ranch dipping sauce.
More about Hard Times Cafe Alexandria

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria

Cannolis

Cobb Salad

Artichoke Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Arugula Salad

Prosciutto

Brisket

Grits

Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (478 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2335 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (691 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston