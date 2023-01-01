Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Old Town Alexandria

Go
Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve octopus

Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Ceviche$16.00
Orange, red onion, cucumber, serrano, cilantro, red pepper, avocado, lime, agave - tostada.
Grilled Octopus$23.00
Roasted garlic cauliflower puree, pickled cucumbers and serranos, blistered cherry tomatoes, citrus chimichurri.
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Spanish Octopus$22.00
Confit fingerling potatoes, grilled anaheim pepper, cilantro, calabrese chili creme-fraiche
More about The Majestic
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy stir-fried octopus & shrimp$28.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria

Chicken Tenders

Brisket

Arugula Salad

Shrimp Fajitas

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pies

Penne

Fish Sandwiches

Scallops

Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (493 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston