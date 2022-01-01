Pies in Old Town Alexandria

Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve pies

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$8.95
More about The Warehouse
Shepherds Pie image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$15.50
Slow cooked ground beef and lamb mixed in a light gravy sauce with peas, corn and carrots. Topped with mashed potato and cheese then baked. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

