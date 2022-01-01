Po boy in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve po boy

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vola's Crispy Flounder Po' Boy$21.00
bay chili crisp, shaved bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, spicy pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with old bay fries
Vola's Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy$19.00
bay chili crisp, shaved bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, spicy pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po'Boy$18.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, French baguette
More about Union Street Public House

