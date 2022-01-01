Po boy in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve po boy
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Vola's Crispy Flounder Po' Boy
|$21.00
bay chili crisp, shaved bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, spicy pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with old bay fries
|Vola's Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy
|$19.00
bay chili crisp, shaved bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, spicy pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with old bay fries