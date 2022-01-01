Salmon in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Pineapple Glazed Salmon
|$25.00
Rice pilaf, pineapple mole, pickled red onions, roasted peanuts, charred pineapple salsa
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Salmon Poke
|$13.00
Salmon, Sushi Rice, Avocado, Beets, Radish, Papaya Salad Rice Pearls
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Salmon BLT
|$16.00
Lime chipotle mayo, potato kaiser
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Seared Salmon
|$29.00
harissa vinaigrette, coal fired cauliflower, smoked tomatoes, pickled shallots, herb salad. Gluten Free
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Fregola sarda, pickled onions, roasted tomatoes, corn, herbs, corn puree