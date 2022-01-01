Salmon in Old Town Alexandria

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Glazed Salmon$25.00
Rice pilaf, pineapple mole, pickled red onions, roasted peanuts, charred pineapple salsa
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
More about Union Street Public House
The Handover/ King's Ransom image

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Poke$13.00
Salmon, Sushi Rice, Avocado, Beets, Radish, Papaya Salad Rice Pearls
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon BLT$16.00
Lime chipotle mayo, potato kaiser
More about Chadwicks
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon$29.00
harissa vinaigrette, coal fired cauliflower, smoked tomatoes, pickled shallots, herb salad. Gluten Free
More about Ada's on the River
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon$28.00
Fregola sarda, pickled onions, roasted tomatoes, corn, herbs, corn puree
More about The Majestic
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Salmon - GF$25.00
Creamy Quinoa, Harissa Sauce
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

