Tacos in Old Town Alexandria

Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Extra Taco$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
Birria Tacos$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)
Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, blakc olives, chipotle ranch.
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
