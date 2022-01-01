NexDine
Email unit297alexion@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
100 College Street
Popular Items
Location
100 College Street
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Greek Olive South
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe on Temple
Come in and enjoy! Takeout and Dine-In always available!
Jazzy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Te Amo Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar featuring delicious margaritas, tequila tasting flights, and a completely unique taco experience centered around an open flame grill. Whether you are going out for happy hour, date night or late night partying, the sophisticated atmosphere combined with two fully stocked bars, lounge area & open kitchen will have you loving Te Amo