Salvatore's

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of the booming seaport district, Salvatore’s is an upscale restaurant and bar on the waterfront just a stone’s throw from the Bank of America Pavillion. Express Dining options are available for guests with limited time pre- or post-show. Private dining room complete with separate bar is available for large parties (up to 70 people, 100+ reception style). Delivery, Catering and Express takeout service make this full-service Salvatore’s uber flexible for all your dining needs. Public parking available. *Please note: dinner menu is served all day on Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, graduation days and special events.

