ALEXS BAR
Open today 12:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
2913 EAST ANAHEIM STREET
LONG BEACH, CA 90804
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
2913 EAST ANAHEIM STREET, LONG BEACH CA 90804
Nearby restaurants
Long Beach Unified Bar & Lounge
Music Drinks Sports Conversation
The Urban Farm LB
Come in and enjoy!
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Authentic Mexican Food Restaurant 100% Vegan.
Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant
Zero waste. Small plates. cooking over live fire. Beer and wine. Wine based cocktails. Sustainable meat and seafood.