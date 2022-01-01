Go
Alfalfa Hoboken

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • DONUTS

1110 Washington Street • $

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Pear Salad (New Seasonal)$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], pomegranate, pears, roasted sweet potatoes, candied walnuts, Montchevre goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
Laguna Salad$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette
Peruvian Chicken Salad$12.50
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
West Coast Salad$12.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
Homemade Chorizo Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla, homemade chorizo, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol
***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**
Build Your Own Salad$8.00
Greek Salad$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
OG Cardini Salad$12.50
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, sliced almonds, caesar dressing
Ancho Potato Burrito$8.00
Flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, ancho chile potatoes, mexican cheddar and pepper jack, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol
***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**
Buffalo Goddess Salad$11.00
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1110 Washington Street

Hoboken NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
