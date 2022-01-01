Go
Alfies

PIZZA

41 Broadway

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries$11.99
Detroit$18.99
Sicilian Pie$18.99
Neopolitan 18" Large Round$16.99
Single Garlic Knot$0.75
Regular Slice$3.22
Wings$13.99
Traditional or Boneless
Mozzarella sticks$9.99
Served W/ Marinana Sauce
1/2 Doz Garlic knots$3.50
Buffalo chicken Slice$5.25
Online Ordering

Location

41 Broadway

Rocky Point NY

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
