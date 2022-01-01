Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B
Ottawa, IL 61350
Menu
Popular Items
Boneless or traditional wings, served with your choice of sauce
Our fresh, fluffy dough topped with special seasonings & cut into bite-size nuggest for easy dipping in our pizza sauce.
Extra Large 16" 2 - Topping Pizza!!!
Starters
Battered & Breaded Dill Pickle Chips are a terrific side dish or appetizer, and can be served with a variety of dipping sauces.
Thick-cut onions double-battered in a flavorful, crispy crust & served with your choice of dipping sauce
Tender cauliflower battered & seasoned with a middle eastern spice & served with your choice of dipping sauce
Our made from scratch daily dough, seasoned and served as knots with a side of pizza sauce.
Boneless or traditional wings, served with your choice of sauce
al dente pasta with eight delicious cheeses in a lightly battered, nugget of rich, creamy perfection.
Our fresh, fluffy dough topped with special seasonings & cut into bite-size nuggest for easy dipping in our pizza sauce.
Served with your choice of sauce
Mini 7
Regular 12
Taco flavored beef, refried beans & mozzarella cheese baked & topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & taco chips
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, pork & Italian sausage
Topped with our tomato sauce, garlic, freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and our mozzarella cheese blend.
Ham, pineapple, extra cheese
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Try this fan favorite! Our authentic pizza crust, made from scratch white garlic sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with strips of Chicken
Pork & Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, extra cheese
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
X Large 16
Taco flavored beef, refried beans & mozzarella cheese baked & topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & taco chips
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Pork & Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham, pork & Italian sausage
Try this fan favorite! Our authentic pizza crust, made from scratch white garlic sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with strips of Chicken
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper
Stuffed Deep Dish Pizza
Rolls
Pasta
Cheese Tortellini topped with your choice of either Red Sauce OR our 4-cheese sauce and served with a slice of garlic bread.
Spaghetti topped with our delicious pasta sauce and a slice of garlic bread.
Sauces
Sandwiches
Freshly sliced, smothered with mozzarella cheese & served with au jus
Dessert
Our fresh dough knots covered and baked with cinnamon sugar and splashed with warm vanilla cream icing
Salads
Build your own salad just the way you want it!
TUESDAY SPECIAL
Extra Large 16" 2 - Topping Pizza!!!
THURSDAY SPECIAL
Extra Large Roll (Beef, Chicken or Ham) and Medium Cheese Pizza
Drinks
Online Specials
2 Medium Pizzas, Spaghetti and 2 Liter of Soda
Mini Meals
Mini roll, 2 slices of garlic bread or mini nugget & drink
Mini pizza, mini roll & drink
Mini 4 topping pizza, 2 slices of garlic bread or mini nugget & drink
WEDNESDAY SPECIAL
Extra Large (16") 1 - Topping Pizza, Garlic Knots and 2 Liter Soda!
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa IL 61350
