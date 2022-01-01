Alfred Coffee
Nestled in our beautiful alleyway paradise, Alfred has partnered with Glossier to offer exclusive drinks, pastries, and more.
8509 Melrose Avenue
Location
8509 Melrose Avenue
West Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
MVB Coffee Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Yardbird
We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you.
Gym Sportsbar and Grill (new)
Come in and enjoy!
GO by Citizens
Come in and enjoy!