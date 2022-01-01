Alfred Coffee
The Mecca. The OG. The one that started a coffee (and Instagram) revolution. Most people in Los Angeles didn't know Melrose Place was an actual street until we planted our flag here in early 2013. You never know who you'll run into when grabbing your morning latte and remember: the parking ticket is definitely worth the experience.
8428 Melrose Place
Location
8428 Melrose Place
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
