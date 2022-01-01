Go
Toast

Alfred Coffee

The Mecca. The OG. The one that started a coffee (and Instagram) revolution. Most people in Los Angeles didn't know Melrose Place was an actual street until we planted our flag here in early 2013. You never know who you'll run into when grabbing your morning latte and remember: the parking ticket is definitely worth the experience.

8428 Melrose Place

No reviews yet

Location

8428 Melrose Place

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marvin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jar

No reviews yet

Jar, a modern chophouse in the heart of Los Angeles, dazzles Angelenos with the allure of Chef Suzanne Tracht’s familiar retro dishes from the American culinary repertoire.
Since it's debut in 2002, Jar's devoted fans return again and again to enjoy her signature Pot Roast, Kansas City Steak, wild and sustainable Seafood, Lemongrass Chicken, Black Mussels with Lobster Bearnaise & Fennel Salt, award-winning French Fries, market-fresh sides and perfectly mixed martinis.

Calif. Chicken Cafe

No reviews yet

LA's best Rotisserie Chicken, Wraps and Salads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston