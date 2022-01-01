Alfred Coffee
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
12077 Ventura Place
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
12077 Ventura Place, Los Angeles CA 91604
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Backyard Bowls - Studio City
Come in and enjoy!
Beignet Box
Beignet Box, a southern sweet treat brand, originating in New Orleans, Louisiana, is happy to share the heavenly taste of NOLA with the world.
Yume Sushi Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City
Come in and enjoy!