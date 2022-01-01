Alfred Tea Room
The pink-tile palace that put tea on everyone’s Instagram feeds. Best milk tea boba, matcha latte, and tea selection in town — hands down.
705 North Alfred Street
Location
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
