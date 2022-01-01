Alfred Tea Room

Go
The pink-tile palace that put tea on everyone’s Instagram feeds. Best milk tea boba, matcha latte, and tea selection in town — hands down.

705 North Alfred Street

705 North Alfred Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gym Sportsbar and Grill (new)

Come in and enjoy!

Alfred Coffee

Nestled in our beautiful alleyway paradise, Alfred has partnered with Glossier to offer exclusive drinks, pastries, and more.

Yardbird

We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you.

MVB Coffee Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

