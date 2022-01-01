Alfred's on Beale
Alfred's on Beale was the first club on Beale Street to showcase Rock music. Memphis is the “Home of the Blues and the Birthplace of Rock N Roll” and we keep that tradition alive by featuring a variety of music every night!
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
197 Beale St • $$
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 am
