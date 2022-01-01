Go
Toast

Alfred's on Beale

Alfred's on Beale was the first club on Beale Street to showcase Rock music. Memphis is the “Home of the Blues and the Birthplace of Rock N Roll” and we keep that tradition alive by featuring a variety of music every night!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

197 Beale St • $$

Avg 3.4 (669 reviews)

Popular Items

BTL WATER$3.00
Sausage and Cheese Plate$12.00
A Memphis favorite - Smoked sausage, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickle spears and pepperoncinis, topped with our famous seasoning.
Catfish Fillet Dinner$16.00
Farm-raised boneless catfish served grilled, fried or Cajun style.
PINK FLAMINGO$13.00
Chicken Alfred's Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled and smothered with Alfred's BBQ sauce. Your choice of sauteed mushrooms, or bacon and topped with Swiss cheese
Jalapeno Cheese Stix$11.00
Jalapeno cheese-stix, deep fried to a golden brown served with ranch dressing.
Cajun Chicken Fettuccine$17.00
Cajun seasoned, marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection and sliced. Alfredo sauce, fettuccine noodles, and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of toast.
Southwestern Eggrolls$12.00
A crispy fried tortilla, filled with black beans, roasted corn, chicken and spinach. Served with spicy ranch.
SHIVER SHAKER$12.00
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl$8.00
Filled with chicken, smoked sausage, okra and steamed rice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

197 Beale St

Memphis TN

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

King Jerry Lawler's Hall of Fame Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crazy Gander Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Crazy Gander Coffee is the fresh start for a day and the spot to regroup on break, recharge at days end or pause for intermission during the downtown adventure.

117 Prime / Belle Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

People's On Beale

No reviews yet

Billiards & Familiars

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston