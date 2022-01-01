Go
Alfy's Pizza

PIZZA

916 SE Bayshore DR • $$

Avg 4.2 (674 reviews)

Popular Items

Large 1-Topping Pizza $10.99$10.99
Side Dipping Sauce$0.49
Alfys Calzone$7.99
Alfy's pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and three toppings of your choice. Great meal for one person.
Cheese Bread$8.99
Garlic bread smothered with cheese; basket of 6 slices.
Parm Packets
2 Medium 2 Topping Pizzas$15.99
Dipping Sauces (Each)$0.49
Choose from pizza sauce, ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, bbq and alfredo sauces.
Lg BYO Pizza$13.50
2 Liter Bottle$3.99
Med BYO Pizza$11.20
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

916 SE Bayshore DR

Oak Harbor WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
