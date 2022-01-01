Algonquin restaurants you'll love

Algonquin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Algonquin

Algonquin's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwiches
Indian
Must-try Algonquin restaurants

Port Edward Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Port Edward Restaurant

20 West Algonquin Road, Algonquin

Avg 3 (420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Friday Special 1 Lb Snow Crab$39.00
1lb Snow Crab
Served with mashed potato & Drawn Butter
Thursday Walleye Fish Fry$22.00
Crispy Beer Battered Walleye Served with Coleslaw & Fries
Calamari$13.50
Flash fried and served with our chef ’s
special magic sauce.
More about Port Edward Restaurant
SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skillet Cluck Cluck$14.50
Hand battered crispy chicken breast with green peppers, sauteed onions, mild chorizo sausage gravy and topped with hickory smoked chopped bacon, seasoned crema drizle and chives.
Omelette Santa Fe$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
Skillet Carnivore$14.50
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
More about SYRUP
Montarra Grill image

 

Montarra Grill

1491 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duet Tips & Scallops$34.00
Seared Scottish Salmon$28.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Montarra Grill
Bullseye Pub & Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bullseye Pub & Eatery

119 S Main St., Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
APP Tater Tots Bowl$6.95
tater tots
BURGER Bacon Cheddar$12.95
our signature 1/2-pound bacon cheddar cheeseburger
APP 7-Layer Dip$9.95
house-made tortilla chips + refried beans, cheddar-jack sauce, lettuce, pico, green onion, jalapenos, black olives, + salsa & sour cream (add taco-seasoned beef, grilled chicken breast meat or pulled pork +$3 each)
More about Bullseye Pub & Eatery
Algonquin Sub Shop image

SOUPS • BROWNIES • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • CAKES • SALADS • SUBS • GRILL

Algonquin Sub Shop

105 Filip St, Algonquin

Avg 4.8 (874 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Home Made Smoked Garlic Red Potatoe Salad$1.49
#16 Chicken Diggs$7.99
Shoestring Fries$2.50
More about Algonquin Sub Shop
Tap House Grill Algonquin image

 

Tap House Grill Algonquin

1508 Randall Road, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Free Kids Chocolate Ice Cream
Cheese Curds$11.99
Kids Cheese Burger$7.29
More about Tap House Grill Algonquin
Thumka Indian Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Thumka Indian Express

2737 W Algonquin Rd, Algonquin

Avg 4.6 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALOO TIKKI CHAAT$6.99
GARLIC NAAN$3.99
SAAG PANEER$12.99
More about Thumka Indian Express
Burnt Toast Algonquin image

 

Burnt Toast Algonquin

2520 Bunker Hill Dr., Lake In The Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$12.99
Traditional Benedicts. 2 poached eggs with Canadian bacon, on an English muffin topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce
Meat Lovers Skillet$13.99
Links$3.99
More about Burnt Toast Algonquin
Banner pic

 

Cucina Bella

220 S. Main St, algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cucina Bella

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Algonquin

Omelettes

