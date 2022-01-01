Algonquin restaurants you'll love
More about Port Edward Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Port Edward Restaurant
20 West Algonquin Road, Algonquin
|Popular items
|Friday Special 1 Lb Snow Crab
|$39.00
1lb Snow Crab
Served with mashed potato & Drawn Butter
|Thursday Walleye Fish Fry
|$22.00
Crispy Beer Battered Walleye Served with Coleslaw & Fries
|Calamari
|$13.50
Flash fried and served with our chef ’s
special magic sauce.
More about SYRUP
SYRUP
2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin
|Popular items
|Skillet Cluck Cluck
|$14.50
Hand battered crispy chicken breast with green peppers, sauteed onions, mild chorizo sausage gravy and topped with hickory smoked chopped bacon, seasoned crema drizle and chives.
|Omelette Santa Fe
|$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
|Skillet Carnivore
|$14.50
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
More about Montarra Grill
Montarra Grill
1491 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin
|Popular items
|Duet Tips & Scallops
|$34.00
|Seared Scottish Salmon
|$28.00
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
More about Bullseye Pub & Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bullseye Pub & Eatery
119 S Main St., Algonquin
|Popular items
|APP Tater Tots Bowl
|$6.95
tater tots
|BURGER Bacon Cheddar
|$12.95
our signature 1/2-pound bacon cheddar cheeseburger
|APP 7-Layer Dip
|$9.95
house-made tortilla chips + refried beans, cheddar-jack sauce, lettuce, pico, green onion, jalapenos, black olives, + salsa & sour cream (add taco-seasoned beef, grilled chicken breast meat or pulled pork +$3 each)
More about Algonquin Sub Shop
SOUPS • BROWNIES • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • CAKES • SALADS • SUBS • GRILL
Algonquin Sub Shop
105 Filip St, Algonquin
|Popular items
|Home Made Smoked Garlic Red Potatoe Salad
|$1.49
|#16 Chicken Diggs
|$7.99
|Shoestring Fries
|$2.50
More about Tap House Grill Algonquin
Tap House Grill Algonquin
1508 Randall Road, Algonquin
|Popular items
|Free Kids Chocolate Ice Cream
|Cheese Curds
|$11.99
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$7.29
More about Thumka Indian Express
FRENCH FRIES
Thumka Indian Express
2737 W Algonquin Rd, Algonquin
|Popular items
|ALOO TIKKI CHAAT
|$6.99
|GARLIC NAAN
|$3.99
|SAAG PANEER
|$12.99
More about Burnt Toast Algonquin
Burnt Toast Algonquin
2520 Bunker Hill Dr., Lake In The Hill
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.99
Traditional Benedicts. 2 poached eggs with Canadian bacon, on an English muffin topped with Gourmet Hollandaise sauce
|Meat Lovers Skillet
|$13.99
|Links
|$3.99
More about Cucina Bella
Cucina Bella
220 S. Main St, algonquin