Burritos in Algonquin

El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd
132 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin
|King Burrito
|$9.95
A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 8 ounces of meat and extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.
|Burrito Plate
|$10.75
A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 6 ounces of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.
|King Burrito Plate
|$11.95
A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 8 ounces of meat extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill
Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill
2160 Lake Cook Road, Algonquin
|Burrito Dinner
|$14.99
Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.
|Burrito Suizo
|$15.99
Stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and suiza sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Burrito Cochinita Pibil a la Carta
|$12.99