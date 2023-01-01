Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Algonquin

Algonquin restaurants
Algonquin restaurants that serve burritos

El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd

132 S. Randall Rd, Algonquin

King Burrito$9.95
A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 8 ounces of meat and extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.
Burrito Plate$10.75
A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 6 ounces of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans. *Due to Health Guidelines one meat choice per item.
King Burrito Plate$11.95
A 14" flour tortilla with choice of 8 ounces of meat extra fillings of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about El Fuego Tacos and Burritos - 132 S. Randall Rd
Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

2160 Lake Cook Road, Algonquin

Burrito Dinner$14.99
Filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and choice of meat. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Burrito Suizo$15.99
Stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Topped with melted cheese and suiza sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Cochinita Pibil a la Carta$12.99
More about Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

