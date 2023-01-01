Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Algonquin

Go
Algonquin restaurants
Toast

Algonquin restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Item pic

 

Byrds Hot Chicken Algonquin

1748 Randall Road, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10 Chicken Nuggets$9.99
More about Byrds Hot Chicken Algonquin
Consumer pic

 

Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

2160 Lake Cook Road, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$6.99
Served with rice and beans or fries.
More about Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Algonquin

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Fries

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Algonquin to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston