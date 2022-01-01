Chilaquiles in Algonquin
Algonquin restaurants that serve chilaquiles
SYRUP
2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin
|Chilaquiles (Green)
|$14.00
Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.
|Chilaquiles (Red)
|$14.00
Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.