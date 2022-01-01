Cobb salad in Algonquin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SYRUP image

 

SYRUP (Algonquin)

2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, egg, avocado, hickory smoked bacon.
More about SYRUP (Algonquin)
Item pic

 

Buttered Toast - 2520 Bunker Hill Dr.

2520 Bunker Hill Dr., Lake In The Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asparagus Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
A blend of mixed greens topped with
grilled asparagus, grilled chicken, chopped
hard boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese,
marinated sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts
& bacon. Served with a choice of dressing on
the side
Cobb Salad$14.99
A blend of mixed greens with sliced turkey,
ham, avocado, bacon, a chopped hard boiled
egg and cheddar cheese. Served with a
choice of dressing on the side
More about Buttered Toast - 2520 Bunker Hill Dr.

