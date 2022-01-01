Cobb salad in Algonquin
Algonquin restaurants that serve cobb salad
SYRUP (Algonquin)
2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, egg, avocado, hickory smoked bacon.
Buttered Toast - 2520 Bunker Hill Dr.
2520 Bunker Hill Dr., Lake In The Hill
|Asparagus Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.99
A blend of mixed greens topped with
grilled asparagus, grilled chicken, chopped
hard boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese,
marinated sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts
& bacon. Served with a choice of dressing on
the side
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
A blend of mixed greens with sliced turkey,
ham, avocado, bacon, a chopped hard boiled
egg and cheddar cheese. Served with a
choice of dressing on the side