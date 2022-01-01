Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Algonquin
/
Algonquin
/
Crispy Chicken
Algonquin restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SYRUP
2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Breast
$4.50
More about SYRUP
Tap House Grill Algonquin
1508 Randall Road, Algonquin
No reviews yet
Dbl Decker Crispy Chicken Melt
$17.49
Hot N' Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap
$13.29
More about Tap House Grill Algonquin
Browse other tasty dishes in Algonquin
Belgian Waffles
Bisque
Cake
Grits
Salmon
Key Lime Pies
Avocado Toast
Clam Chowder
More near Algonquin to explore
Elgin
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Barrington
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Huntley
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1318 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston