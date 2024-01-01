Curry in Algonquin
Bangkok Thai and Sushi - 4077 West Algonquin Road
4077 West Algonquin Road, Algonquin
|Massaman Curry
|$14.00
Thai massaman curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, white onion, peanut, and sweet coconut milk
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Thai panang curry with coconut milk, red bell green bell, and fresh basil leaves
Thumka Indian Express - 2737 W Algonquin Rd
2737 W Algonquin Rd, Algonquin
|PEPPER CHICKEN CURRY
|$14.99
Delicious Indian Pepper Chicken curry
is made with delicious chicken,
tomatoes, onion, fragrant spices and
robust peppercorns. (GLUTEN FREE)
|COCNUT LAMB CURRY
|$15.99
Lamb curry with coconut milk, tender, juicy
infused with aromatic spices in a rich curry sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
|COCONUT SHRIMP CURRY
|$16.99
A flavor-filled shrimp curry with an aromatic coconut cream sauce cooks in no time from scratch! Forget jarred sauces....this sauce will have you licking your plates clean! (GLUTEN FREE)