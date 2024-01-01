Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Algonquin

Go
Algonquin restaurants
Toast

Algonquin restaurants that serve curry

Banner pic

 

Bangkok Thai and Sushi - 4077 West Algonquin Road

4077 West Algonquin Road, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$14.00
Thai massaman curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, white onion, peanut, and sweet coconut milk
Panang Curry$14.00
Thai panang curry with coconut milk, red bell green bell, and fresh basil leaves
More about Bangkok Thai and Sushi - 4077 West Algonquin Road
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thumka Indian Express - 2737 W Algonquin Rd

2737 W Algonquin Rd, Algonquin

Avg 4.6 (363 reviews)
Takeout
PEPPER CHICKEN CURRY$14.99
Delicious Indian Pepper Chicken curry
is made with delicious chicken,
tomatoes, onion, fragrant spices and
robust peppercorns. (GLUTEN FREE)
COCNUT LAMB CURRY$15.99
Lamb curry with coconut milk, tender, juicy
infused with aromatic spices in a rich curry sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
COCONUT SHRIMP CURRY$16.99
A flavor-filled shrimp curry with an aromatic coconut cream sauce cooks in no time from scratch! Forget jarred sauces....this sauce will have you licking your plates clean! (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Thumka Indian Express - 2737 W Algonquin Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Algonquin

Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

Crepes

Chilaquiles

Belgian Waffles

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Map

More near Algonquin to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1852 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (375 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston