Fajitas in Algonquin

Algonquin restaurants
Algonquin restaurants that serve fajitas

Buttered Toast - 2520 Bunker Hill Dr.

2520 Bunker Hill Dr., Lake In The Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Omelette$14.99
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers topped with diced chicken and monterrey
jack cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Buttered Toast - 2520 Bunker Hill Dr.
Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

2160 Lake Cook Road, Algonquin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$23.99
Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$18.99
Sizzling skillet of bell peppers and onions with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast. All fajitas served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill

