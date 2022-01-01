Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Algonquin
/
Algonquin
/
Fish And Chips
Algonquin restaurants that serve fish and chips
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Port Edward Restaurant
20 West Algonquin Road, Algonquin
Avg 3
(420 reviews)
Child - Fish & Chips
$6.99
More about Port Edward Restaurant
Tap House Grill Algonquin
1508 Randall Road, Algonquin
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$15.99
More about Tap House Grill Algonquin
Browse other tasty dishes in Algonquin
Salmon
Cappuccino
Belgian Waffles
Mushroom Burgers
Crispy Chicken
Pretzels
Clam Chowder
French Toast
More near Algonquin to explore
Elgin
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Barrington
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Huntley
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1355 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston